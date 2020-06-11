Live Now
Income guidelines increasing for WIC program

by: Lane Henkins

The USDA annually adjusts its poverty guidelines for the country, effecting federal assistance programs.

Because of this, the WIC program has increased its income eligibility guidelines. Families of four can now earn up to about $4,000 a month or $48,470 a year and still be eligible. In the wake of many layoffs and jobs lost due to the pandemic, this could come in handy for some.

“So we think at this point in time they’re probably are some potential new families that are out there, I think might certainly qualify for WIC and we’d really like to have them sort of take a nice hard look at the program and all it can offer for young families,” said Director of Family Health and Nutrition Colleen Pearce.

So if you’re looking into applying for WIC or would like more information, click here.

