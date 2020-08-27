Increase in mosquitoes calls for spraying by Williston Vector Control

Williston Vector Control says they’re taking steps to eliminate mosquitoes.

Over the next few days, the department will be spraying mosquitoes that are prone to carrying the West Nile virus around Williston.

The director tells us the product they’ll use is EPA residential approved Zenivex.

He says although the spray is effective, there are other ways to eliminate and avoid contact with mosquitoes.

“Empty any standing water. Rain barrels, potted plants, old plant pots that have water in them, kiddie pools, just pretty much any areas that can hold water and can become old and stagnant, and I strongly encourage the use of personal repellents,” Williston Vector Control District 1 Director Levi Zahn said.

Zahn says they plan to be done spraying this Sunday, weather permitting.

