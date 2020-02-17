Increase in passengers in commercial airports across the state

Passenger boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial airports are up quite a bit over last years.

State officials say January saw a 12 percent increase in passengers over the same month in 2019.
Just over 100,000 people boarded planes in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson and four other cities last month.

Every commercial airport saw an increase in boardings except Grand Forks. Dickinson saw 13 ½ percent more passengers. Bismarck had almost 12 percent more. Minot saw a nine percent increase and Williston logged a 5.4 percent gain.

