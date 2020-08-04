Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Increased interest in homeschooling amid pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As schools nationwide craft plans to get students back to class, more parents are seeing homeschooling as a safe option.

The Linton-based home school curriculum company, Moving Beyond the Page, says it’s swamped, and local home school groups are offering information sessions statewide.

The Bismarck-Mandan Area Home Educators is hosting one Tuesday night to talk to parents about how to get started and what the law requires.

Kristy Rose is leading the meeting. She says that in addition to coronavirus concerns, parents have other reasons to consider when making the switch.

“I’m also hearing that some people really enjoyed having their kids at home last spring and thought, ‘Oh, perhaps it would be really fun to home-school,'” Rose said.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Hillside Park.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bull Moose

Class AA State Tournament

Fill the Bus 2020

Pavement Data Collector

Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Homeschool Surge

More Jail Cameras

Ward Co Budget

Trials Suspended

Mayor Steve Bakken on Masks

Teacher Reacts

Inmates Making PPE

Mandan School Plan

Minot Prelim. Budget

Land Approval

Siren Update

Minot Performance

Bike Club Donation

Girls Night Out

Suicide Risk

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss