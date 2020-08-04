Increased interest in homeschooling amid pandemic

As schools nationwide craft plans to get students back to class, more parents are seeing homeschooling as a safe option.

The Linton-based home school curriculum company, Moving Beyond the Page, says it’s swamped, and local home school groups are offering information sessions statewide.

The Bismarck-Mandan Area Home Educators is hosting one Tuesday night to talk to parents about how to get started and what the law requires.

Kristy Rose is leading the meeting. She says that in addition to coronavirus concerns, parents have other reasons to consider when making the switch.

“I’m also hearing that some people really enjoyed having their kids at home last spring and thought, ‘Oh, perhaps it would be really fun to home-school,'” Rose said.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Hillside Park.