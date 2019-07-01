Independence Day celebration trends

Cookouts are the most popular way to celebrate Independence Day, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

Nearly 90% of consumers in America say they plan to celebrate the holiday this year.

More than half say they plan to go to a cookout, barbecue, or picnic to celebrate.

But enthusiasm for the holiday seems to be on a slight downward trend for the past couple of years.

The percentage of people planning to celebrate has decreased 4% since 2013 to the lowest it’s been since 2009 when the survey began.

But for some, it’s still a big deal.

“And the fireworks at our house are pretty impressive and it’s the kids that put them on. We usually make a full day celebration from morning until night,” says Jerry Delzer.

Consumers this year are expecting to spend a little over $70 per person on food alone.