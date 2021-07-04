Independence Day is bringing out the spirit of patriotism for many in Mandan.

Hundreds are wearing red, white, and blue and are remembering those who served this county.



”We live in a wonderful country. My dad was a veteran; I grew up in a household where we loved this country ,and my dad fought for this country. It’s a wonderful way to get out, especially this year,” said Brad Pfeifer, Bismarck.

This year is meaningful for many to celebrate in their own ways.



“I can think about the things that have happened in this country, and the world that makes this country a wonderful place that it is, and I can appreciate the freedom that I have,” Pfeifer said.



“You get to spend your time with friends and family, but also you get to show the appreciation for your freedom that everybody sees and fights for your freedom,” said Zack Sackhoff.



This year’s parade theme is Saluting Those Who Served which is something Zack Sackhoff says he relates to.



“It allows me to express the appreciation I have for people overseas,”Sackhoff said.



Last year the pandemic canceled the parade and this year, hundreds participated in the parade.



“The Fourth of July is always going to be special. It’s too bad we can’t have fireworks this year because of the drought.” Pfeifer said.



The Mandan Independence Day Parade has been going on since 1881.