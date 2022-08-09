MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A company that helps those with disabilities achieve their dreams celebrated its accomplishments with a picnic.

Independence Incorporated threw its annual celebration picnic.

Independence is a disability rights organization that helps those with disabilities break barriers, whether that be receiving an education, employment, or housing.

The picnic featured hotdogs from Fun on a Bun and ice cream from the Scoop, along with some yard games for their guests.

This is the 11th picnic that Independence has put together and they look forward to continuing to provide services to those in the Minot area and beyond.

“We love the community of Minot. This is a community with so much potential, and with Independence we have the opportunity to help people, to create opportunity, and to help them achieve their dreams, and live their best lives. Not only in Minot but throughout our entire 11 county service area,” said Independence Inc. Executive Director, Scott Burlingame.

Independence says the organization is thankful to the Magic City for being a city full of support and opportunity.