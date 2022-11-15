MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local non-profit brought a bunch of charitable organizations together for a fair to benefit those with both physical and mental disabilities.

Independence Inc. hosted its 13th annual living fair.

This year, a record high of 59 organizations gathered at the Clarion Convention Center in Minot.

This fair provided those who are aging or living with disabilities a chance to network in order to maintain their independence in the community.

The variety of information available from this event ranged from medical help to transportation and everything in between.

“Information is power and the more information you have, the better you can make a decision in your own life and so people can come here and they can talk to somebody about housing, they can talk to somebody about employment, they can talk to somebody transportation or about volunteer opportunities and just different things that they can do to make the best life that they can possibly live,” said Independence Inc. Executive Director, Scott Burlingame.

More than a quarter of North Dakota’s population is 60 and older, according to the last census.

It’s a population Independence Inc. is still trying to help and they say events like this help brainstorm ways to help the community with other organizations.