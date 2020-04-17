Independence Inc. hosts virtual youth hangouts

The social aspect of attending school each day may have been taken away from local high school students, but a non-profit in Minot is providing an interactive way for teens to keep in touch.

Independence Inc. is hosting weekly Virtual Youth Hangouts.

Area high school students will have the opportunity, through Zoom, to play games, talk with friends or simply see a friendly face.

A staff member at Independence Inc. says the virtual meetings are meant to be a safe and inclusive way for students to reconnect.

“They told me that they miss going to school, they miss seeing their friends and their teachers face to face. So youth hangs is just gonna be the perfect opportunity for them to get that social interaction that they’ve been missing,” Independence Inc. Youth Transition Specialist Sierra Smith said.

To learn more about how to register for the virtual hangouts, click HERE.

