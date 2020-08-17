Independence, Inc. in Minot hosting Curbside for a Cause, donating meals to those with disabilities

People with disabilities are one of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while they’ve been staying home, one non-profit is still trying to bring some summer fun to their front doors.

Independence, Inc. will be hosting Curbside For a Cause Thursday at Roosevelt Park in Minot.

Community members are invited to drive through the park, then stop and pick up a meal, including fair staples like a hot dog or corndog and chips.

For each meal sold, staff from the non-profit will be delivering a meal to a person with disabilities.

“The reality is that for a lot of people this year that’s not as easy to get out and do it as it has been before so what we’re doing is we’re having that opportunity to create an event where you buy one and you get a meal to somebody else who maybe can’t get out and we’ll bring the taste of summer to them,” Independence, Inc. Executive Director Scott Burlingame said.

He says there are already 115 people pre-registered for the event which runs from 11 to 1 this Thursday.