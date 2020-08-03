Independence, Inc. provides PPE gear for people with disabilities

One organization that helps people with disabilities is now helping them stay safe during COVID-19.

Independence Inc. helps make it easier for people with disabilities to interact in their community.

Now with the pandemic, they are providing PPE kits for those folks and say this another way they can advocate for the people they serve.

“Right now with coronavirus being such a huge issue, we need to be able to advocate for those that are most at risk. So just being able to just offer this service and provide them with the necessary support at this time is really important to us,” said Taylor Heine, Community Relations Specialist. Independence, Inc.

The kit comes with a reusable mask, gloves, tissue and hand sanitizer. You can contact Independence Inc. for more information.