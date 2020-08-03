Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Independence, Inc. provides PPE gear for people with disabilities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One organization that helps people with disabilities is now helping them stay safe during COVID-19.

Independence Inc. helps make it easier for people with disabilities to interact in their community.
Now with the pandemic, they are providing PPE kits for those folks and say this another way they can advocate for the people they serve.

“Right now with coronavirus being such a huge issue, we need to be able to advocate for those that are most at risk. So just being able to just offer this service and provide them with the necessary support at this time is really important to us,” said Taylor Heine, Community Relations Specialist. Independence, Inc.

The kit comes with a reusable mask, gloves, tissue and hand sanitizer. You can contact Independence Inc. for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Demons Soccer

Mandan Braves Soccer

Ladies of KMart

Farmer's Market Week

Adams County COVID

Term Limits

Car Charger

Class B Volleyball

Velva 39ers

Monday, August 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Free PPE Kits

Environmental Impacts of COVID

Rent Bridge

Feeding Students Safely

Sunflower Fields

Minot Parks

Clear Masks

Money Approved

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/3

Sturgis Is Back

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss