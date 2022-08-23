MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An area nonprofit is helping people learn how to get the most bang for their buck.

Independence, Inc. hosted a class to help people with disabilities manage their money.

In the virtual class, participants learned the benefits of buying in bulk, using reward and cashback apps, and how meal planning and online ordering can save you money.

The group says it’s important to know how to save money when shopping.

“Even if it’s a dollar here and there, everything adds up. I’ve had one app we’re gonna talk about is Ibotta and I’ve had that for almost six months now and I’ve gotten $40 cashback on it. I mean, $40 might not seem like a lot, but it definitely can add up,” said Leigha Just, an independent living advocate.

She says she enjoys helping others in all aspects of their lives including in finance.