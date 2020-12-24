Coronavirus
Independence, Inc. teaming up with businesses to deliver meals on Christmas Day

Holidays during the pandemic have looked a lot different, with many in vulnerable populations having to spend them alone.

That’s why volunteers from restaurants in Minot have come together with Independence, Inc. for meal deliveries on Christmas day.

The nonprofit, which serves those with disabilities, usually partners with local churches and businesses for an in-person, sit-down luncheon, but with many clients being vulnerable to COVID-19, it’s strictly delivery this year.

“There’s people that just can’t get out that maybe could even before so I just think more than ever to reach out to people let them know that our community is here for them and that they’re not alone,” Executive Director Scott Burlingame said.

He says around 45 volunteers will deliver 300 meals Friday afternoon.

