Independence, Inc. to give virtual disability awareness lessons on Facebook after COVID-19 school closures

Independence, Inc. had planned to kick-off disability awareness programming in local elementary schools this week, but COVID-19 concerns prompted school closures and ended face-to-face facilitation in classrooms. Don’t worry, though — the nonprofit will now be hosting virtual disability awareness lessons on Facebook Thursday, March 19, at 2 p.m. to help young students understand individuals with disabilities.

The lesson will involve reading the newly released children’s book, All the Way to the Top by Annette Bay Pimental, and answering disability-related questions in the comments to assist children in navigating the subject.

Although the book primarily targets second through fourth-grade students, the organization wants to encourage kids of all ages to participate and engage in meaningful discussions to promote inclusivity.

