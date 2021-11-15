Independent Living Fair returns to Minot after pandemic shutdown

People with special needs will have the opportunity to interact with vendors and stakeholders at an exhibition fair on Tuesday.

Independent Living Fair is targeted to people with disabilities, the elderly, veterans and anyone with special needs and care.

The fair is making a comeback after the pandemic brought it to a halt last year.

Organizers with Independence, Inc. said it’s is an integral starting point for people looking into making a comfortable life for themselves or relatives.

“We believe information is power and when you can get the information you need as a person with a disability to live your best life, it’s going to be an easier path for you,” said Executive Director Scott Burlingame.

Burlingame added this is a “once in a year opportunity to get together with all kinds of resources and gather information.”

The Minot Police Department has been a long-time partner.

Director of Community Relations Aaron Moss said the fair has been helpful in building relationships with persons with disabilities.

“We’ve always seen as a tremendous opportunity to be able to connect with a part of the community that hasn’t always had the best of interactions with law enforcement or might not be aware of the resources that we can bring to help problem solve the unique problems of that community,” Moss said.

More than 40 exhibitors including service providers from the care industry will be at the fair.

The Independent Living Fair will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Hotel in Minot.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks.





