Independent presidential candidate Brock Pierce visits Standing Rock

Whether it's recreation, competition, therapy or beyond, equine programs across the state serve thousands of people.

Oftentimes, these programs aren't for-profit, which is why a fundraiser happening this week aims to keep equine programs stay active and accessible for all.

"They get that horse to be their friend," said Melissa Larsen.

Melissa's daughter, Halle, is one of many kids who has been able to apply what she learns from horse therapy to everyday life.

"It was just beneficial all of the time," Halle said. "We didn't ever have a time where we went out there and she didn't gain something from it."

Melissa heard about Twilight Equine through word of mouth. It offers individualized horse programs that go well-beyond riding.

After just a year, Melissa said Halle's made some major improvements from riding, brushing and just being around animals.

"It's just really helped Halle to focus, helps her to kind of reign in her emotions, gives her some responsibility," she added.

She says they felt like they hit a gold mine when they found Twilight Equine, and that other kids and families could benefit from similar programs.

But these programs can't do it alone, which is where Hops for Hooves comes in.

"We do have horse-related programs in the community that are in need of our support," said Joni Haner, "Minot Trail Riders is one of them. My family, my children grew up with the Trail Riders as they did with the Ward County 4-H."

The Minot Trail Riders date back to 1945. Now, on any given day, you can find some 50 riders out on the grounds, south of Minot.

Haner said, "This organization [Minot Trail Riders] itself has given my kids and now my grandchildren lots of confidence and lots of friendships, as did the Ward County 4H program. [But] Like all programs, we're hurting a little bit right now."

Proceeds from the Hops for Hooves beer tasting and vendor show will support Twilight Equine, Minot Trail Riders, TR 4 Heart and Soul, and Ward County 4-H.

Many of these are run by volunteers, require lots of upkeep, need new equipment and hire judges for organized arena events, all of which can't happen, without a little help from the communities they serve.