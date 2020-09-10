Independent presidential candidate Brock Pierce visits Standing Rock

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a candidate for President of the United States made a stop in Standing Rock on Wednesday.
Former child movie star and entrepreneur Brock Pierce is running as an Independent.
He spoke with tribal council members about his support in the fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Pierce tells us he looks forward to learning the culture and the ways of the tribe and Indigenous people.
“I think it’s important since we’re here at Standing Rock that I also think we need to acknowledge the past and take a look at all the things we’ve done. And bring everybody to the table, bring all the voices to the table because we have a lot of healing to do in this country,” said Pierce.
He says he believes he can bring visionary leadership by making technology a top priority as he says it’s the way of the future.
As of now, Pierce is only on the ballot in three states, but his name can be written in on the ballot.