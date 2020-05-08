Live Now
Indian Hills Resort in Garrison getting ready to give the community some outdoor fun

The staff of Indian Hills Resort in Garrison is using the time they have left leading up to Memorial Day weekend to get things ready.

With spring in full bloom, and COVID-19 forcing many to stay indoors these last few weeks, folks are ready to get back outside.

Owner Kelly Sorge of the 60-acre resort says although they always open on Memorial Day weekend, she’s never seen anything like this.

“I’ve probably booked up quicker for Memorial weekend than I ever have. People usually wait to see what the weather might be and then they decide, but now they’re like we’re going no matter what,” Indian Hills Resort Owner Kelly Sorge said.

Fishing and walking trails are available at this time, but everything else is closed.

