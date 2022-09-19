MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The third week of September marks National Indoor Plant Week, and plants are a great way to spruce up your home.

If you want to practice your green thumb, indoor plants are great for that!

Lowe’s Garden Center offers a variety of household plants that can brighten your space and life.

“Supposed to make your air in your house fresher and kind of helps filter the air. There’s several ferns and different plants out there and just getting up and taking care of them is just refreshing and kinda brightens your days,” said Kathy Woodall, the garden center manager.

What are some great tips for raising indoor plants? Well, that depends on the plant!

But Woodall says overall, house plants don’t require too much maintenance.

“Make sure you water them thoroughly. Give them some fertilizer. Talk to them every now and then. They’re pretty much self-sufficient,” said Woodall.

Succulents, which she says are popular with younger people, require even less care.

Which makes them perfect for people with busier schedules.

How often would someone need to water this?

“I would say once every two to three weeks. Make sure water drains out the bottom and then let it go,” responded Woodall.

And now that the weather is getting colder, people are coming in to pick out plants they can keep healthy during the winter.

“It picks up more now yeah, but in the last couple years, it’s been steady year-round. We’ve kept it going,” said Woodall.

And Woodall says caring for indoor plants can also keep you busy during the colder months.

She says caring for them is a nice activity and keeps you indoors.

“Just a fun thing to have in the house. Just something for you to mess with, especially as the cold months start to come around, you have something to do and appreciate what you get out of them,” said Woodall.

Lowe’s Garden Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.