WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department was called to the area of Highway 1804 and 125th Avenue NW around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a lightning strike at an oil production site.

According to the Williston Fire Department, the lightning strike caused an explosion.

The City of Williston Fire Department was sent out to help the Epping Rural Fire District to help with medical standby and to transfer a fire engine for standby. The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Williams County/Williston Emergency Management Office were also called out.

The units that were called were able to confirm the explosion of several storage tanks that are actively burning.

Crews are still on scene to monitor the scene and the surrounding area. The fire is in a controlled burn.

Highway 1804 is open to traffic and residents are advised to turn off home HVAC systems if they see smoke traveling in their direction.

The initial reports show that the cause was from a lightning strike, but has not been officially confirmed.