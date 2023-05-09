WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department was called to the 6000 block of 16th Avenue West around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center for a report of smoke in the structure.

According to a news release, the fire department was activated for an industrial 1st Alarm response — which includes three fire engines, a ladder truck, and members of the on-call staff.

Truck 2 from fire station #2 was the first to arrive just a few minutes after the call was received. The police department was also dispatched for traffic control and scene security. When the department arrived, they discovered that smoke was coming from the roof of the structure.

All occupants were able to evacuate without injury before crews arrived. The fire was put out just before 1 p.m.

The Williston Fire Prevention Division is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.