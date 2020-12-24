Infectious disease pediatrician says kids will be vaccinated, but not yet

There are now two vaccines available across the U.S. One, the Pfizer shot, can be administered to adults and kids 16 and older. The Moderna vaccine is for adults 18 and up.

So what about kids?

Although most children are at the lowest risk of complications from contracting the coronavirus, they can get it and spread it.

Doctor Paul Offit is an American pediatrician, specializing in infectious diseases and vaccines. He says the vaccines, as they are, could pose an inflammatory disease risk to kids under 16. But ultimately, Dr. Offit says kids just haven’t been studied yet and that needs to happen first.

“Pzifer has gone down to 16 years of age, so they have an approved product through EUA for over 16 years of age. There’s an interest in going down to 12 years of age, and now they’re talking about going down to as low as 4-5 years of age. So we’ll see these studies, I think roll out early next year,” explained the Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dr. Offit says children will need to be vaccinated eventually, but they are just not the first priority.