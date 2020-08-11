Infectious disease specialist urges people to wear a face covering, no matter what it is

In today’s Your Health First, a study from Duke University finds not all masks are as effective as another.

As Gov. Doug Burgum encourages North Dakotans to mask up, the study shows neck gaiters may be ineffective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus and that cotton masks are actually more effective.

We reached out to an infectious disease specialist who says any type of face covering is better than nothing.

If you’re in a hospital or taking care of COVID patients, wearing an N-95 mask is best, but for everyday usage, any mask or face covering will do.

“What we have is a situation where people are not even wearing masks. At least in my experience going out, I would say 50-60 percent of people aren’t wearing any face covering at all. What we should worry about is how to get them to wear a mask, not what kind of mask they wear,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe, infectious disease specialist at Trinity Hospital.

Some school districts in North Dakota are requiring staff and students to wear a mask.

Dr. Nwaigwe says it’s important for parents to explain to their kids why they’re wearing one and to get them comfortable with wearing it before school starts.

He says it’s also a good idea to explain why they shouldn’t be sharing them with their friends.

“I have kids and one of the problems with going back to school and having to wear a mask is if other kids are not wearing a mask, there’s going to be peer pressure and you’ll find out very soon that nobody’s wearing a mask. So if you’re going to mandate a mask in a class or in a school, you should try to enforce it because if not, very soon, nobody’s going to be wearing a mask,” said Nwaigwe.

He says you can re-use it without washing it as long as it isn’t soiled, and adds that handwashing a mask is just as effective as throwing it in the laundry.