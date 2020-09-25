Infertility group in ND is raising awareness for those who suffer in silence

Infertility is more common than you might realize. According to the CDC, it affects more than 20 thousand people in North Dakota alone.

One in eight Americans struggle with infertility According to the CDC but there is hope.

Founder of Everlasting Hope, Tara Brander, says there’s a stigma attached to infertility and often times people suffer alone.

“It’s pretty significant from a mental health standpoint. So we’re here to kind of be that source of public awareness and try to help break that stigma that’s with it. And also to help those who are diagnosed, going through it as their source of support and resources as well,” says Tara Brandner.

That’s why Everlasting Hope was created. It’s a nonprofit that was born from the founder’s own struggles After going through a long road of infertility herself she started the organization to help others.

“People suffer alone 61 percent of women don’t tell their friends or family even that they are going through this,” said Brandner.

Now a year later, the group has volunteers in both North and South Dakota with numerous resources available.

“We actually do a grant program to where we offer those going through infertility a grant to put towards their funds for their infertility treatments,” says Abby Berger who is a communications manager.

Both women say the important thing to remember if you’re struggling with infertility — man or woman, you don’t have to suffer in silence.

Brandner says there are 2 events taking place this weekend –A Journey to Parenthood Conference and a Hope Walk.

