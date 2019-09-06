Injury Accident

About a week ago we brought you the story of the airport trees that must go.Bismarck's airport needs to bring down some 125 trees because they could be a hazard to incoming and outgoing flights.But the project can't begin until October.Why?Because of Northern Long-Eared Bats.Authorities don't want to disturb their habitat.Patrick Isakson, is a bat expert with the Game and Fish Department.He says those bats are listed as threatened.The bats your seeing in the story above, are the most common Little Brown Bats we have in North Dakota.Currently, there isn't video of Northern Long-Eared Bats because they are so rare.But, experts know they do exist in North Dakota.The bats are very susceptible to White Nose Syndrome and have begun to die off in the country.Isakson says we can't do a thing about the disease that kills them but, we can try to protect the trees they use to raise their young."Now that we know the disease is present here, we need to make sure we aren't harming Northern Long-Eared Bats habitat, says Isakson."He says research is on-going to find out more about the bats in North Dakota.We also spoke with Scott Larson, with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, who says they can't confirm Long-Eared Bats reside in the trees near the airport, but because they are threatened, they just don't want to take the chance.