Injury Accident

Around 7:30 Thursday evening, Mandan police responded to a call of a woman struck in a parking lot by a car.
According to a Mandan officer, it was a “pretty serious accident”.
A 74-year-old man from Mandan hit a 79-year-old woman, also from Mandan.
She was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
It happened in the 400 block of 17th Street, Northwest.
The incident is currently under investigation.

