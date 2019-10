A Fargo Man ended up in the Elm River after he fell asleep driving.

According to the Highway Patrol, the incident happened this morning on I-29 around 8:30.

The 35-year-old man was heading south at around 75 miles an hour when troopers said he fell asleep, lost control of his vehicle, drove through a bridge guard rail barrier and ended up with his car fully submerged in the Elm River.

Authorities said he was rescued from his vehicle and transported for non-life threatening injuries.