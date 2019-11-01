Injury crash on expressway bridge in Bismarck-Mandan

BISMARCK-MANDAN — An injury crash occurred between two vehicles on Thursday after a driver slowed on the Expressway Bridge after losing a bag of leaves out of their cargo box.

A male driving a Ford was headed westbound on the bridge between Bismarck and Mandan. The driver slowed and/or stopped after losing a bag of leaves when a female driving a Chevrolet rear-ended the Ford, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP).

Both westbound lanes of the Expressway Bridge were blocked until the scene could be cleared.

Vehicle occupants were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.