NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — According to the state, Western North Dakota is a prime region for geothermal energy, which uses the heat from underground to generate electricity.

Now, a team from the University of North Dakota went to New Town to introduce a geothermal energy project to save the community a lot of money.

This idea was so innovative that it won a national award: 1st place in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Geothermal Collegiate Competition.

According to UND, the student team from UND and another one from Reykjavik University in Iceland researched the use of existing gas wells to repurpose them and generate geothermal energy for heat and power, which will create jobs in the area.

Will Gosnold, UND Professor of Geology says, “The project at New Town is basically to look into supplying a district heating system that would provide all the heating and cooling for every space and building in the town. There is a potential for going deeper and getting hotter resources and generating electricity.”

According to UND, jobs created by this proposal will help provide maintenance of the system, which had a proposed 50-year lifespan.