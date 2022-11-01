BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota’s Gateway to Science is getting a new building as soon as next year, and KX News got an inside look at what the new facility will have to offer.

The building is still under construction, however, on Monday, city leaders were able to take a tour of the new facility to see how far the project has come along.

The current Gateway to Science building has only 2,500 square feet of the exhibit area and no classroom.

The new building will have 13,700 square feet of gallery space which is over five times more room than the current facility.

The new facility will also feature an education wing including a laboratory classroom, two additional classrooms, and even some outdoor learning areas.

“The facility is going to support projects and exhibits that we haven’t been able to do before really highlighting the science that is happening all across the state,” said Beth Demke, executive director of North Dakota’s Gateway to Science. “Things like energy, agriculture, water, weather, transportation. And we will have a small area for our youngest learners what we call science first.”

Demke says her favorite part about the new facility is going to be the Frank Cook Classroom. The classroom is named Cook who was a chemistry teacher at Bismarck State College.

She says he may not have lived to see this vision true but that Gateway to science is continuing to carry the vision for him.