MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Many feel that education is the backbone of success in our communities. And that’s true for many people in North Dakota.

Monday, officials broke ground on a new high school that is going to improve the lives of students in the Magic City.

August 2024 is a month many teachers, students, officials, and families are looking forward to.

84% of residents voted yes to the bond issue in 2021, which led to the creation of a new high school.

People that have been instrumental in making this a reality, officially broke ground on the new building.

“We have a community that supports kids. We have a community that supports each other and what an incredible feat to make this happen,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, the superintendent of schools in Minot.

The Minot North High School building is 150,000 square feet on 35 acres of land.

When Minot North opens, there will be two 9-12 comprehensive high schools in Minot.

Central Campus will turn into a third middle school.

“I look at all of the additional opportunities that our students in Minot will have with two 9-12 comprehensive high schools. Two basketball teams, two bands, two choirs, two football, two volleyballs, and so on down the line. Our community saw the need and they made it happen,” said Harlan Johnson, the current principal of Central Campus High School.

He has also been named the principal of Minot North High School.

The school will not just teach chemistry and geometry either.

One addition to the high school is the Workforce Academy, built right on the property.

It will provide career and technical opportunities for area high school students and the community.

“The Minot Area workforce academy in conjunction with local community partners will provide training access to fill those workforce needs that we have,” said Pam Stroklund, the CTE director for the Minot Area Workforce Academy.

This new high school will go beyond the school grounds too.

Its support will stretch all the way to the Minot Air Force base, and push to impact the economic growth of Minot.