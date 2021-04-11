Inside North Dakota Politics: Mask Mandates, Self-Defense Laws, and an Interview w/ Rep. Chet Pollert

On the April 11th edition of Inside North Dakota Politics, we discuss the Senate voting to prevent Mask Mandates from ever happening again, bills regarding strengthening Self-Defense Laws, and we speak with Rep. Chet Pollert about Redistricting.

