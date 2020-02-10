Insurance Commission cracks down on air ambulance subscription sales in N.D.

A company selling air ambulance subscriptions to North Dakotans is being told to stop.

North Dakota’s Insurance Commissioner, Jon Godfread, issued a cease and desist order to AirMedCare Network on Monday.

The state says that company is breaking North Dakota law by selling people subscriptions to air ambulance services.

Commissioner Godfread calls the business “predatory and counterintuitive to health insurance,” adding that the subscription has no value to most North Dakotans. ” As it stands in North Dakota, only one of AirMedCare’s four providers and only one of the nine providers that operate in North Dakota is affiliated with AirMedCare,” Godfread said in a statement.

State lawmakers banned the sale of such subscriptions in 2017.

“There is limited recourse for consumers who have purchased a subscription,” the statement says. “However, the Department continues to investigate how many North Dakotans have purchased these illegal subscription plans in hopes of ordering a refund of their money.”

If you’ve purchased a subscription from AirMedCare Network, the Insurance Commission wants to hear from you. You’re asked to call (701) 328-2440 or email insurance@nd.gov.