Insurance companies see savings as driving levels remain below pre-pandemic normal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Although people are getting out and driving much more now than last spring, there are still about 10-15% fewer drivers on the road than there were before the pandemic.

In April 2020 the Peace Garden State hit the lowest level of miles driven, but it’s been steadily rising again since December.

Bismarck insurance agent Pat Stocking told KX News, 2020 driving patterns were unmatched.

“I’ve been at the agency for 31 years and yes, last year was completely different than what we’ve ever seen in the past,” added the longtime Allstate agent.

Many insurance companies saved money as a result. Stocking says, for Allstate, claims dropped a little more than 29%.

He says the company gave back close to a billion dollars to its customers by way of 10% refunds for a few months last spring. Now in March 2021, the insurance company is reducing auto rates in North Dakota up to 6%.

Stocking says apps that track how much you drive have also been popularized during the pandemic.

When asked if the way that auto insurance rates are set with some of these new tactics are around to stay post-pandemic, he responded, “I believe so, yes.”

Other companies, like Geico, State Farm and USAA gave varying policy credits of 15-20% back to consumers over a limited period in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Mike Overton

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Wynne: Variant Surge

Rainbow Rendezvous

Oil Outlook

Cosmetology Vote

Healthcare for Minors

Cases Trending Up

Standing Rock Death

Great Donation

Weather events around the world that you should know about

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Wednesday's Forecast: Cooler with afternoon sun

NDC MAR 24

BSC Baseball

Minot Baseball

Bismarck Softball

Shipping Container Cabin

COVID Variants

Renewable energy to replace oil and gas

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News