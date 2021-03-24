Insurance companies see savings as driving levels remain below pre-pandemic normal

Although people are getting out and driving much more now than last spring, there are still about 10-15% fewer drivers on the road than there were before the pandemic.

In April 2020 the Peace Garden State hit the lowest level of miles driven, but it’s been steadily rising again since December.

Bismarck insurance agent Pat Stocking told KX News, 2020 driving patterns were unmatched.

“I’ve been at the agency for 31 years and yes, last year was completely different than what we’ve ever seen in the past,” added the longtime Allstate agent.

Many insurance companies saved money as a result. Stocking says, for Allstate, claims dropped a little more than 29%.

He says the company gave back close to a billion dollars to its customers by way of 10% refunds for a few months last spring. Now in March 2021, the insurance company is reducing auto rates in North Dakota up to 6%.

Stocking says apps that track how much you drive have also been popularized during the pandemic.

When asked if the way that auto insurance rates are set with some of these new tactics are around to stay post-pandemic, he responded, “I believe so, yes.”

Other companies, like Geico, State Farm and USAA gave varying policy credits of 15-20% back to consumers over a limited period in 2020.