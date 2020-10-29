Insurance providers encourage public to be aware of cost of COVID-19 treatment

Treating COVID-19 patients can get costly. According to a national study from FairHealth.org, patients can spend an average of $40,000 for treatment.

These costs can vary on factors like the severity of the virus, age and length of hospital stay.

But a representative Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota says no matter what, it’s important for people to be aware of different options for their care.

“We continue to evaluate those as those treatment options or different ways of you know working within the healthcare system to make sure that people are getting the care when they need it,” BCBSND Director of Provider Engagement Chelsey Matter said.

Matter also says to be aware of coverage by their providers.

Through Dec. 31, Blue Cross Blue Shield is currently waiving out of pocket costs for members who need either in and outpatient care for COVID-19.