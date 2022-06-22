BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Making the transition from lockdown to “normal” life can be tricky for everyone, but it can be especially tricky for young children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronavirus can affect children and young people, directly and indirectly, but beyond getting sick, many kids’ social, emotional and mental well-being has been impacted.

Therefore, the Bismarck Kids Therapy Center is taking this summer to help local kids get back in action.

“The pandemic has hurt and harmed our mental health greatly because we were not around people as much and so we do see somewhat of a delay in some of our social skills with our kids and also emotional regulation that they’re just not where they should be at,” said Therapy Center Owner Valerie Meyers.

The Kids Therapy Center teamed up with DC’s Sensory Center’s gym, an important partnership to normalize therapy because it allows hands-on interactions for children, builds their social skills with other kids and helps them bond more with other members of their community.

“It’s great to give the kids extra tools on how to regulate and help them regulate and the same with social skills, giving them the appropriate social skills to better make friends and be socially acceptable in our world,” said Meyers.

Local children of all ages are welcome to participate in the summer activities and therapy sessions at the Kids Therapy Center.

“So, a lot of the goals are around social skills and emotional regulation for the teenage group. That is the primary goal, and then for the some of the other camps, summertime is the time to get your kids involved and if there is any delays or setbacks or concerns that you have with mental health, summertime is the time to catch up,” Meyers said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased stress, fear and worry for many, but your family is not alone.

Many families in our region have reported more behavior problems in their children, including anxiety and acting out.

This specific camp is ending Thursday but Meyers says not to worry.

The Kids Therapy Center will continue to host a variety of camps and activities separately and in partnership with the sensory gym for all ages, with a new one starting next week.

For therapy activity information, location and more, visit the Kids Therapy Center website.