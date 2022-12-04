NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Interest rates went up a lot this year, much higher than it has in recent years.

However, we are starting to see a drop in interest rates as we enter December.

According to Bankrate’s latest survey, today, the national average 30-year fixed refinance interest rate is 6.61%.

The average 15-year fixed refinance interest is 5.92%.

Homeowners and landowners usually wait until interest rates drop before refinancing their property.

And right now, they are going down slowly.

2020 and 2021 ushered in a refinance boom, when homeowners took advantage of rock-bottom rates.

However, if you come across money from an inheritance, or receive substantial equity, you might have an opportunity to benefit from a cash-out refinance or a home equity loan.

Overall, refinancing will be a less attractive option as rates climb.