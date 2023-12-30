BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has appointed Colby Braun to serve as interim director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR).



Braun earned a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson State University, and began his career in corrections in 1997 as an officer at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center in Dickinson. After serving nearly five years as warden of the North Dakota State Penitentiary, four years as DOCR’s director of transitional facilities, and six years as warden of the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center. He has served as the DOCR’s director of facility operations since August 2018.

This interim position will take effect on January 1, 2024, as the current DOCR Director Dave Krabbenhoft will be retiring in the new year.

The process of selecting the next DOCR director is underway. KX News will continue to bring you updates on the selection as they become available.