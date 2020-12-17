Concerns over inmate treatment leads to internal investigation at Williams County Correctional Center

An internal investigation is underway at the Williams County Correctional Center following concerns over how inmates are being treated.

KX News takes you to the beginning of it all, with an initial complaint coming from a current inmates’ girlfriend.

“He used to work in the oil field years ago, and this warrant is really old, it’s from three years ago,” said Cynthia Roach.

Roach is a girlfriend to an inmate who recently turned himself in to serve a warrant in Williams County.

Since being booked, Roach says things haven’t been the best for her boyfriend or the other inmates.

“You can tell that the correction officers are just basically trying to make their life hell for no reason,” she said.

She says her boyfriend tells her at certain times they have been left for days without a working toilet.

He even describes some inmates having their personal belongings taken away for no reason.

“I went through the prisoner’s rights. I’ve read all kinds of stuff, the handbook for that jail, they are going out of their way to break the law,” Roach said.

After Roach reached out to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, she finally got through, hoping that something could be done.

“We would need more information as to what specific inmate they’re referencing and then we would start backtracking from there,” William’s County Sheriff Verlan Kvande said.

Sheriff Kvande says there are steps that have to be taken to conduct an internal investigation.

“There’s cameras, there isn’t audio in all of the locations, but we’d be able to see the interactions with staff and the individual as far as being on camera,” he said.

From here, he says he will follow all guidelines within the policy and procedures of jail standards and see if there are any red flags outside of that, and act accordingly.

“If we can verify that our officer has made a mistake or has done something that isn’t within the policy and guidelines of the jail standards then we would talk to that individual officer,” Kvande said. “And depending on the severity of that circumstance then we would handle that through a disciplinary means with them.”

These disciplinary actions can range from verbal counseling to extra training if the allegations are proven to be true.

“We’re human, we make mistakes and if there’s something that’s gone on or we have somebody that’s done something that’s against policy or done incorrectly then we’re going to look at that,” Kvande said.

“I don’t think just because they’re in jail that they’re bad people, I don’t at all, and I don’t think anyone should be without a voice,” Roach said.

Sheriff Kvande says they don’t typically receive calls of this nature, but when they do they will always act accordingly.