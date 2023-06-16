DUNSEITH, N.D. (KXNET) — The International Music Camp has been providing educational opportunities for students of all ages from across the world.

This Sunday, the first session begins and students will be filling up the campgrounds once again.

Reporter Lauren Davis spoke with Tim and Christine Baumann, the camp directors.

The Baumanns explained what the International Music Camp is, what the music camp offers for those who aren’t campers, and why summer camps are important for kids.

Registration is still open for some sessions of camp.