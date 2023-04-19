DUNSEITH, N.D. (KXNET) — Early registration for the 67th season of the International Music Camp (IMC) ends on May 1.

According to a news release, the camp starts on June 18 with six one-week fine and performing arts and instructional programs for elementary, middle, and high school students.

IMC also has several performances and exhibitions on Fridays in Saturdays in June and July that are free and open to everyone.

The International Music Camp gives arts experiences in more than 40 different arts disciplines like band, choir, orchestra, drumline, dance, digital photography, drama, and so many more.

There are new programs for the 2023 season including hip-hop intensive dance and indigenous cultural aesthetics.

Master classes, rehearsals, recitals, exhibitions, concerts, and recreational activities will all be included in the one-week session.

There’s a four-day adult program at the end of July that provides training and fun for adult musicians that are in a band, choir, orchestra, and more.

Certain sessions and programs fill up quickly, so register early to get the Early Bird Discount and save your spot.

You can register online or by calling the IMC office at (701) 838-8472.