International Music Camp offering free virtual Mini Master Classes

For the first time ever, the International Music Camp has had to postpone its season until next summer.

Although campers can’t attend the camp in person, staff still wanted to provide a way for the musicians to improve on their skills.

Camp staff are offering free virtual master classes through Zoom for different skill levels and ages called IMC at Home.

One of the camp’s directors says the classes will help campers and staff get back to what they love to do — just in a different way.

“It’s a way for everyone to just still have some sort of music camp experience even if it’s a little different than it normally would be but, you know, for all of us right now, life is just a different experience than it normally would be at this time of year anyway,” IMC Camp Director Christine Baumann said.

