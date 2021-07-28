International Music Camp returns “on the road”

An annual music camp at the International Peace Garden is operating a little different this year after its in-person activities were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Because of the Canadian border closure caused by COVID-19, this year’s camp went on the road to Minot, Fargo and Bismarck.

Overall, about 80 to 100 students have participated, down from about 2,000 the camp usually attracts. This week is the last stop at University of Mary in Bismarck, before middle and high schoolers perform concerts on Friday.

Camp Director Christine Baumann says the camp has adapted to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have spacing between all the campers, playing masks are required, we’re doing health checks before they come every single day, so being really mindful of COVID and doing our best to reduce the spread and keep everyone healthy and have a great experience,” Baumann said.

Baumann says students from about 15 different countries usually attend the camp, but this year, it’s mostly North Dakotans.