International Peace Garden adding new activities for a peaceful summer escape

This summer has been stressful, but there is still a place with lots of space you can escape to if you are looking to relax.

The International Peace Garden re-opened its gates in June after closure due to COVID-19.

Due to a mandatory 14-day quarantine for international travelers, visitation from Canada has been down.

But the CEO of the Garden says there are plenty of activities to enjoy for everyone from both sides of the border.

“We’re starting kayak rentals in the next couple weeks so people can get out on one of our lakes and enjoy that part of the scenery. We’re working hard on our trail systems so that it can be a year-round setup for hiking in the summer and the spring and the fall and skiing in the winter,” CEO Tim Chapman said.

He says the garden is currently in peak bloom.