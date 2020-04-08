Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

International Peace Garden closed to public

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The International Peace Garden is closed to all traffic, including driving or hiking.

In a Facebook post, the Peace Garden said they will continue to monitor all information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Public Health Agency of Canada, as well as all local, state, provincial and federal authorities when moving forward.

Due to the nature of the facilities and the continual required care of the Conservatory collection and other plants, staff continues to work, but the Conservatory, all trails and scenic drive are closed.

They reminded the public that if you proceed past customs into the Peace Garden and turn around at the gate, border agents may notify you that you may be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The Peace Garden said it will keep the public updated as the situation changes and we reopen to visitors. In the meantime, they’re providing live tours on their social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

E-Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-Sports"

Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soccer"

Investigation Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation Approved"

Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Crosby Clinic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby Clinic"

Pandemic Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Superhero"

Curbside Pickup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curbside Pickup"

Heavens Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavens Helpers"

Lions Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Club"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8"

Could we see one of the coldest Easter Sundays in 20 Years?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Could we see one of the coldest Easter Sundays in 20 Years?"

KX WORK FROM HOME

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX WORK FROM HOME"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8"

A cold & windy Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A cold & windy Wednesday"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Food Stamp Delivery Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Stamp Delivery Issues"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge