International Peace Garden closed to public

The International Peace Garden is closed to all traffic, including driving or hiking.

In a Facebook post, the Peace Garden said they will continue to monitor all information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Public Health Agency of Canada, as well as all local, state, provincial and federal authorities when moving forward.

Due to the nature of the facilities and the continual required care of the Conservatory collection and other plants, staff continues to work, but the Conservatory, all trails and scenic drive are closed.

They reminded the public that if you proceed past customs into the Peace Garden and turn around at the gate, border agents may notify you that you may be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The Peace Garden said it will keep the public updated as the situation changes and we reopen to visitors. In the meantime, they’re providing live tours on their social media.