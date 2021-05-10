International Powwow set to return this September

After being shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, the annual International Powwow will return in September.

United Tribes Technical College said Monday the Powwow will run September 10 – 12, along with other activities as part of UTTC Events Week.

Among the plans:

Powwow Youth Day, Friday, September 10

UTTC Golf Tournament, Friday, September 10

UTTC Legends Softball, Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12

UTTC Powwow Thunderbird Run, Saturday, September 11

UTTC High School Basketball Tournament, Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12

One event that has been canceled for 2021 is the Tribal Leaders Summit, an indoor event traditionally held prior to the Powwow. UTTC officials say it will return in 2022.

The Powwow draws about 10,000 people each year to Bismarck.