Intersection near Dakota Square Mall in Minot partially re-opened

After two long months of construction, a Minot intersection has partially re-opened.

31st Ave. SW and 10th St. SW has traffic flowing east and west.

The north side of 10th St. SW will be paved early next week and then re-open. And the south side of 10th St. SW will take the rest of the construction season.

The storm sewer project takes care of the flooding issues and potholes on the road.

“We know that this had gotten pretty bad in the last few years and so thank you for your patience while we were able to budget the money and finally get out here and make these improvements. Now with the new storm sewer installed, we won’t see water sitting on the roads and damaging the roads, so these new roads should last us for quite a while and be quite an improvement,” said Emily Huettl, Minot’s assistant city engineer.

The temporary traffic signals were also uninstalled during construction.

