Intersections under safety review by Bismarck City Commission

Local News

by: Andi Ahne

Posted: / Updated:

For more than a year and a half, 65 different intersections in the Bismarck-Mandan area have been under safety review by the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

During Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, city engineers proposed changes to South Washington Street from Bismarck Expressway to the South Bismarck drainage ditch.

Commissioner Nancy Guy, who voted to reduce to three lanes, says she understands residents’ concerns with keeping the roadway at four lanes but hates passing up an opportunity to make these changes.

“As a responsible steward of our taxpayer dollars, I have a hard time walking away from any future state funding on that roadway because we changed, or kept it at four lanes,” said Commissioner Guy.

While the data suggests changing the stretch of road from four lanes to three would reduce accidents and improve visibility, the motion was denied.

