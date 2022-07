MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News’ Reporter Lauren Davis interviews Todd “Smiley” the Rodeo Clown ahead of the first bull riding and ranch bronc riding event on Monday night.

There is another show at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tickets are $6 for 7-12-year-olds, $16 for adults, and children 6 and under are free.