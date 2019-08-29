Invasive weed confirmed in North Dakota’s Grant County

Palmer amaranth has been confirmed in Grant County in western North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture said Thursday that a farmer contacted his county weed officer about the suspect plants. DNA results from the National Agricultural Genotyping Center came back confirming Palmer amaranth.

Palmer amaranth is native to the southwestern U.S. but was accidentally introduced to other areas. The fast-growing and prolific seed producer has devastated crops in the South and Midwest.

Brian Jenks, North Dakota State University Weed Scientist, said that the likely source was Millet seed the farmer planted.

The work has just begun, and officials were trying to find out how many other farmers may have bought and used the same seed, said Jenks.

Palmer amaranth is the number one weed problem in the country and was found for the first time in North Dakota last August. It was also confirmed last year in five counties.

It’s dangerous because a single plant can produce up to a million seeds.

Palmer grows fast and can grow to 6- to 8-feet tall.



A weed scientist from Purdue University said Palmer Amaranth like this is the only weed that can completely take a producer out of business.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is encouraging farmers to monitor millet plantings for Palmer amaranth, which may be the likely source of infestation.

Goehring is urging farmers during harvest to scout fields and clean excess dirt and plant debris off equipment between fields to prevent unintentional spread.