Investigation approved into Burleigh County social services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tensions were high Monday during the latest meeting of the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board.

Members of the board, made up of Burleigh County Commissioners, as well as State Senators Dick Dever and Erin Oban, were debating whether or not to keep Kim Osadchuk on as Interim Director of the Human Service Zone.

Things became heated when the topic of whether to investigate hostile work environment claims against Osadchuk was brought up.

A motion was made to hire Osadchuk without an investigation, but that failed in a 4 to 3 vote.

Members of the State Department of Human Services were also in attendance and told board members because federal funding is involved and they have received complaints against Osadchuk, they must investigate, before the board can formally vote to make her the permanent director.

“It was published in the law, and I am trying to share with you. We want and support Ms. Osadchuk being the director, but we have to follow the law, and the law says if somebody has a hostile workplace complaint, it has to be investigated, and that is what we’re doing,” said Sara Stolt, North Dakota Department of Human Services Chief Operating Officer.

The board ultimately voted 4-3 to investigate the claims against her.

That investigation will be paid for by the state and run by a third party.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

E-Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-Sports"

Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soccer"

Investigation Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation Approved"

Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Crosby Clinic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby Clinic"

Pandemic Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Superhero"

Curbside Pickup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curbside Pickup"

Heavens Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavens Helpers"

Lions Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Club"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8"

Could we see one of the coldest Easter Sundays in 20 Years?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Could we see one of the coldest Easter Sundays in 20 Years?"

KX WORK FROM HOME

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX WORK FROM HOME"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8"

A cold & windy Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A cold & windy Wednesday"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Food Stamp Delivery Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Stamp Delivery Issues"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge