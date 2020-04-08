Investigation approved into Burleigh County social services

Tensions were high Monday during the latest meeting of the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board.

Members of the board, made up of Burleigh County Commissioners, as well as State Senators Dick Dever and Erin Oban, were debating whether or not to keep Kim Osadchuk on as Interim Director of the Human Service Zone.

Things became heated when the topic of whether to investigate hostile work environment claims against Osadchuk was brought up.

A motion was made to hire Osadchuk without an investigation, but that failed in a 4 to 3 vote.

Members of the State Department of Human Services were also in attendance and told board members because federal funding is involved and they have received complaints against Osadchuk, they must investigate, before the board can formally vote to make her the permanent director.

“It was published in the law, and I am trying to share with you. We want and support Ms. Osadchuk being the director, but we have to follow the law, and the law says if somebody has a hostile workplace complaint, it has to be investigated, and that is what we’re doing,” said Sara Stolt, North Dakota Department of Human Services Chief Operating Officer.

The board ultimately voted 4-3 to investigate the claims against her.

That investigation will be paid for by the state and run by a third party.