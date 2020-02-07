Investigators still asking questions about 15-year-old killed in Northwood

Eleven days after Jonah Borth was shot and killed in Northwood, investigators still have not figured out why.

WDAY News spoke directly with the Grand Forks County Sheriff.

He said they’re finding new information about the case each day and it’s one of the most complicated cases they’ve handled recently.

We’ve learned some witnesses aren’t being cooperative in the investigation.

Samantha Wilson, the woman accused of killing Borth in her Northwood home, is still in custody at the Grand Forks County Jail.

But the motive for the alleged murder is still a mystery.

“What we’re looking for, which is what everybody wants in the public, is the motive. Why did this happen? And our goal is to figure out why this happened. We know what happened. We want to know why,” said Andy Schneider, Grand Forks County sheriff.

WDAY News reached out to Borth’s family but said they aren’t ready to comment.

